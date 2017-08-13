Mt. Carmel Golden Aces 2017 football schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mt. Carmel Golden Aces 2017 football schedule

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Scorestream) (Source: Scorestream)
MT. CARMEL, IL (WFIE) -
  • August 25 vs Harrisburg (IL)
  • September 1 vs Mt. Vernon
  • September 8 at Princeton
  • September 15 vs Mater Dei (IL)
  • September 22 at Washington
  • September 29 vs Jasper
  • October 6 at Vincennes Lincoln
  • October 13 vs Boonville
  • October 20 at Mt. Vernon

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly