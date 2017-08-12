We know you wanted it: More Wiener Dog Madness!

The field is set for Ellis Park’s annual Wiener Dog Derby on Aug. 26, with the final four qualifiers determined in two heats Saturday.

On a day when many of the dogs got distracted at the start, both Becca Patton’s Gretta and Chad Streicher’s Cinnamon ran straight and true with little pressure to take their respective heats. Joe Haynes’ Daphnie Rose took a detour but ultimately crossed the finish to be second to Gretta, with the top two in each qualifier advancing. Similarly, Charles West’s Wendy came on late to be runner-up to Cinnamon, earning the final spot in the eight-dog Wiener Dog Derby.

They will be joined in the championship tilt by Donna Smiley’s Ellie Smiley and Mike Hayes’ Itty Bitty, the 1-2 finishers in the first heat Aug. 5, and Erin Nixon’s O-Lee and Molly Seals' Milo Seals, the exacta in the second heat that day.

Check back for more information on when we’ll have the post-position draw for the Wiener Dog Derby to determine the coveted honor of being Top Dog.

Courtesy: Ellis Park Media Relations