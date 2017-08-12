Evansville stymied by Miners in 9-2 loss

The Evansville Otters gave up two home runs in a 9-2 loss Saturday to the Southern Illinois Miners in front of 2,501 at Bosse Field.

Both starting pitchers didn’t allow a run through the first two innings but the Miners broke through in the third by tagging Evansville starter Trevor Walch with five runs.

A Craig Massey RBI ground out allowed London Lindley to score, giving Southern Illinois a 1-0 lead. With Romeo Cortina and Nolan Earley on base, Ryan Lashley hit an RBI single that extended the advantage to 2-0.

Southern Illinois made it 5-0 as James Alfonso hit a three-run home run.

The Miners made it a 6-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Massey.

The Otters got a run back in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single from Alejandro Segovia, bringing the deficit back within five at 6-1.

A Dane Phillips sacrifice fly made it 6-2 game in the sixth.

However, Craig Massoni extended the Southern Illinois lead to 8-2 in the seventh with a two-run home run.

The Miners tacked on one more run in the ninth with a Lindley RBI single.

Trevor Walch was handed the loss, giving up five runs in three innings.

Chris Washington got the win for Southern Illinois, going seven innings while allowing two runs off five hits.

Ryan Long was 2 for 4 and Christopher Riopedre finished 1 for 4 with a run scored. Josh Allen was 1 for 3 with a run.

The Otters and Miners will finish the weekend series at Bosse Field on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

On Sunday, Riley Foundation and United Way present: Real Superheroes Read as costumed characters will be in attendance to interact with fans. Children can dress up as their favorite character and there will be themed music with a costume contest as well.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters