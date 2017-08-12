John Hayden caucused in as Evansville's 3rd Ward City Council member

John Hayden was officially caucused in after beating out Alan Leibundguth by a 9-4 vote. Now, Hayden said he's looking forward to serving the same city that he grew up in."More >>
We found out the assistant director at Crossroads started up her own business.
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took its donation efforts to new heights thanks to some RC planes.
Attention job hunters! A food chain is hiring.
On Saturday, local antique vendors crowded the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center for the 25th annual Antique and Market Craft and Vendor Fair.
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher's aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school's office.
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
