Hayden caucused in as Evansville's 3rd Ward City Council member

John Hayden was officially caucused in after beating out Alan Leibundguth by a 9-4 vote.

Now, Hayden said he's looking forward to serving the same city that he grew up in.

A committee for Evansville's third ward was convinced that Bosse High school and USI grad John Hayden is the right fit for the job. He's a Tax Manager at Shoe Carnival, and says his first task once he's sworn is in to help create more affordable housing and crack down on drug abuse.

But, he says he's taking everything one step at a time.

"I'm just excited to jump in and learn and be able to address those situations by answering three questions: is this gonna be good for our ward, is this gonna be good for our city, and is this gonna be financially responsible," Hayden said.

This special election comes after Anna Hargis decided to step down and take a new job that doesn't allow employees to serve in public office.

"The best I could give John is decide who you are, how you're gonna approach problems, communicate that and be consistent," Hargis said.

Vanderburgh County Republican Party Chairman Wayne Parke said Hayden's accounting background can be utilized in city spending measures and with budget hearings on the way.

"Having worked for three major corporations, I think he brought and brings to the council a great of good qualifications on the financial side just like Anna did," Parke said.

Hayden's swearing in ceremony is on Monday.

