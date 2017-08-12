Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons aim for a winning season

The high school football season is now under a week away, and we continue the Countdown to Touchdown Live with a look at Madisonville-North Hopkins.

Last season, the Maroons finished on a high note winning three straight before dropping to South Warren finishing with a record of 4-7.

This team hit the weight room hard, and they are determined to post a winning record.

They have quite a few seniors on the team, and some big key starters are making their returns like Malik Parker on defense and Aaron Miller on offense.

They also have two ready to take over the quarterback position.

Dan Fulton and Hayden Reynolds and Head coach Jay Burgett said he is pleased with how guys have been stepping up, and he likes how they are looking so far.

