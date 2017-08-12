Ohna Children's Learning Center opening Monday after Crossroads discontinues child care service

We found out the assistant director at Crossroads started up her own business (WFIE)

One door closes, another one opens as Crossroads Christian Child Care in Newburgh, closed its doors for good on Friday.

However, the employees are already gearing up for a different day care.

Crossroads said it had to discontinue child care because of multiple operational challenges and because leadership pursued new goals.

One of those leaders, the old Crossroads assistant director Caitlin Davidson, started Ohana Children's Learning Center in Newburgh. Davidson said all nine of the teachers at Ohana are coming from Crossroads.

On Saturday, Davidson held an open house just before the official opening on Monday. She said after Crossroads closed, she felt a calling from God to start a new child care service.

Davidson told 14 News she signed the lease in June and pulled it all together in about a month.

She said classes aren't full yet, but she's glad to see some of the children from Crossroads will be starting this new chapter with her.

"The early childhood availability in southern Indiana is just not what it needs to be, and so it was my fear, I've been caring for these kids since they were six weeks old," Davidson told 14 News. "I've watched them grow up and to know that they don't have someplace to go on on August 14, I felt was where God was pulling my heart"

If you're interested in registering for Ohana, please contact Caitlin Davidson at 812-457-7692.

