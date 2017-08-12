Aldi holds job fair, looking for several applicants

Aldi held a job fair at the Evansville Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday (WFIE)

Attention job hunters! A food chain is hiring.

Aldi held a job fair at the Evansville Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday.

Aldi is a grocer specializing in making their own brand of food for a reasonable price.

Anyone who walked in was able to fill out an application and talk to a recruiter.

They're looking for anywhere from six to 10 positions ranging from associates to managers.

Aldi is looking to increase their staff for their stores on Rosenberger Avenue and Oak Grove Road.

