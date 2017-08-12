Planes take to the skies for Honor Flight fundraiser - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Planes take to the skies for Honor Flight fundraiser

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took its donation efforts to new heights thanks to some RC planes. 

Saturday was their third annual Expo Fundraiser. 

Over 70 planes got a chance to take to the skies.  

The Evansville RC Club helped organize the event. 

The Honor Flight is a volunteer organization that takes a group of veterans to Washington D.C several times a year. 

