Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center crowded for 25th annual antique fair

On Saturday, local antique vendors crowded the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center for the 25th annual Antique and Market Craft and Vendor Fair.

We're told 300 vendors came and set up shop all over the compound.

Collectors Carnival shows helped organize the event. They have four of these shows a year.

"You can't just have a whole bunch of dealers, you also have to have the shoppers," Suzie Pace, an organizer said. "You also have to have the food, weather, and when all of those three things come together, it's just a great weekend."

The antique fair runs until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.