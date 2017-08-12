PREVIEW: Otters face Miners on Military Appreciation Night

Following a 3-2 win on Friday, the Evansville Otters return to Bosse Field Saturday looking for consecutive wins against the Southern Illinois Miners with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

On Saturday, it’s Military Appreciation Night with the game being sponsored by the VA Clinic. All past and active members with a military ID will receive free admission. Fans will also have the opportunity to bid on themed, game-worn jerseys throughout the game. Some static display military vehicles will also be placed outside the ballpark.

Evansville (41-34) snapped a six-game home losing skid with Friday’s win. Before Friday, the last win for the Otters at Bosse Field came July 27 against Traverse City.

With three runs in the first inning, the Otters broke a 20-inning scoreless streak offensively. However, Evansville went scoreless the next eight innings after the three-run first..

The Otters remain seven games back of Florence in the West Division and lead by percentage points for the top wild card spot in the Frontier League playoff push.

Dane Phillips provided an important two-run RBI double in the series opener, which pushed his on-base streak to 25 games.

Ryan Long’s four walks and hit on Friday increased his team-leading on-base percentage to .500 and he has reached base in 13 consecutive games.

Trevor Walch will be on the mound for Evansville Saturday as he makes his second start of the season. Walch took a loss last Saturday at River City, giving up nine runs in 3 1/3 innings with four walks.

Southern Illinois (31-45) is now 5-5 in the last ten games following Friday’s game.

Chris Washington will get the start for the Miners seeking back-to-back wins on the mound. Last time out, Washington registered a win at Florence by going five innings and despite allowing 10 hits, Washington limited the damage to only two runs.

