Drugs, financial records, money seized during raid at 3 Madisonville gas stations

Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.More >>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.More >>
Authorities say employees at three Madisonville gas stations allowed people to use food stamp benefits to buy drugs and alcohol.More >>
An Evansville teen who nearly died in a bicycle accident is using his story to keep other kids safe.More >>
The Owensboro Public School system is bringing teachers together in a whole new way.More >>
Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Mega Millions said the winning ticket was purchased at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>
