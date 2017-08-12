Drugs, financial records, money seized during raid at 3 Madisonville gas stations

Authorities say employees at three Madisonville gas stations allowed people to use food stamp benefits to buy drugs and alcohol.

Madisonville Police and at least nine other agencies have been investigating now for a year. They say they used confidential informants to illegally buy things with food-stamp cards at the gas stations.

Chief Wade Williams says the three gas stations are likely connected. We are told investigators still have a lot of evidence to sift through.

"I cant answer what exactly brings them there," explained Chief Williams. "But its been a hot spot we got multiple tips. The crux of the matter is the defrauding of the government, of the funds that are supposed to be used for basic necessities for people for food and water."

We are told Friday's raids also turned up illegal drugs, a substantial amount of cash, and financial records.

