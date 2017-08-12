Otters snap skid, down Miners in series opener

The Evansville Otters scored all three runs in the first inning Friday, but it was enough in a 3-2 victory over the Southern Illinois Miners in front of 3,908 at Bosse Field.

For the second time this week, Evansville received a solid debut on the mound. In his first start with the Otters, Ryan Etsell threw five shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out four. Etsell received early run support from his offense in the victory.

Ryan Long hit the first pitch he saw for a double to lead off the bottom of the first. Josh Allen followed with a walk before Dane Phillips came through once again for Evansville with a two-run RBI double to give the Otters a 2-0 advantage.

In his first game back from the disabled list, Alejandro Segovia scored Phillips with an RBI single that extended the Evansville lead to 3-0.

Etsell and Corey Sessions from Southern Illinois pitched scoreless frames in the next four innings.

The Miners rallied to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth with a two-run home run from Nolan Earley off Evansville reliever Andrew Utterback.

Kyano Cummings helped the Otters maintain the one-run lead, working two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Randy McCurry picked up his 12th save of the season as he pitched a scoreless ninth while striking out two.

Etsell earned his first win with the Otters and Sessions dropped to 2-6 on the season for Southern Illinois.

The Otters and Miners square off again from Bosse Field on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters media department