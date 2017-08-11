Evansville teen who survived bicycle accident honored at Friday's Otters game

An Evansville teen who nearly died in a bicycle accident is using his story to keep other kids safe.

At Friday's Otters game at Bosse Field, 13-year-old Kyler Fairchild landed in style via St. Vincent's LifeFlight helicopter before throwing out the first pitch.

Hundreds of children got free bike helmets sponsored by St. Vincent.

We first introduced you to Kyler back in May. He was recovering from spending 10 days in a medically induced coma after his bicycle accident.

Kyler wasn't wearing a helmet riding his bike along Vogel Road before a moped hit him.

"Wear the helmets... so you don't get hurt," said Kyler.

"I've always been proud of him," Kyler's father, John Fairchild said. "He's my son, and you know, he reminds me of me when I was at that age. He's a fighter. He's tough. He's tougher than me. I don't know if I could go through all the stuff he went through at the hospital. I love him so much and I'm just very proud of him."

Kyler is now back in school, starting his 8th grade year at North Junior High. Since he's recovered, he says he'll never go without wearing a helmet again. He urges everyone to do the same.

