Evansville teen who survived bicycle accident honored at Friday's Otters game

Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.More >>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.More >>
The Owensboro Public School system is bringing teachers together in a whole new way.More >>
For the second time in the same week, an attempt was made to try to smuggle drugs into the Hopkins County jail.More >>
Vanderburgh, Dubois, Posey, Ohio, and Gibson counties, all on top off the long list of jails dealing with overcrowding.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
A Toledo father died days later after he was beaten in front of his young daughter in an apparent road rage incident.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
