Boonville Pioneers RB position will be 'by committee' for start of new season

The Boonville Pioneers football team will be laden with upper classmen this season with 14 seniors ready to step back between the lines.

Their defense has five, while the offense will look very experienced with eight seniors making their return. They have their quarterback Jackson Phillips who will be a sophomore this year.

Last season, Phillips threw for an impressive 1,086 yards.

Although many guys will be back they will have one big hole to fill in the back field. Last year Camdon Cartwright was huge and in his time at Boonville he rushed for over 3,000 yards and had 36 touchdowns.

The Pioneers know you can't replace a guy like that but head coach Darin Ward says they plan on making some tweaks to their offense and the young blood is ready to step up.

"We have to replace our all-time leading rusher Camdon Cartwright, we will do that by committee," Pioneers Head Coach Darin Ward explained. "I think you will see Luke Conner kind of step into that role, started for us as a slot receiver last year and he will be a junior for us and Alex Bevin we will do that by committee as well and we will lean on our offensive line but I think that we have some guys that can potentially be explosive in the throw game down the field that we will take advantage of."

The Pioneers open up their season at home with a conference game against Washington.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.