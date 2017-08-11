Hopkinsville tourism officials prepare for eclipse visitors

Visitors from more than a dozen countries and all 50 states are expected to visit western Kentucky for the 2017 solar eclipse.

Hopkinsville, the point of greatest eclipse, is anticipating the largest crowd.

Construction is wrapping up on the new Hopkinsville Christian County Visitors Center. The bureau is one of the first stops many visitors will be making in the weekend leading up to the eclipse.

"June 1, 2007, I got my first email asking, have we started preparing for the solar eclipse," said Cheryl Cook, Hopkinsville Christian County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new visitors center where everything from eclipse chapstick to Christmas ornaments are up for sale.

"I think we'll have 50,000 that come in over the weekend to stay, and I think that day, we're going to have 150,000 trying to get here," said Cook.

All types of visitors are expected in Hopkinsville for a piece of history.

"People that are going to get married during the eclipse. I heard a story. I don't how true it is that somebody was hoping to give birth during the eclipse, but I don't know how that will happen."

Cook said there are still viewing spots available to rent at locations around Hopkinsville. Click here for more information.

