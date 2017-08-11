3 Madisonville gas stations raided in drug, fraud investigation

Authorities conducted raids at three gas stations in Madisonville Friday morning.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, the raids were part of a two-year investigation involving drugs and fraud.

Police say ten agencies, both local and federal, took part.

MPD and Hopkins Co. deputies have sealed off the Stop N Go on center street in Madisonville. pic.twitter.com/9U4YfUXJ8i — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) August 11, 2017

No arrests have been made yet.

Steve Maugeri was at the scene and he'll have more about what happened later today on 14 News.

