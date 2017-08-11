Evansville Christian opens new high school

Evansville Christian School has the first few days of their new high school in the books.

The new high school is off Epworth Road in Newburgh and can hold up to 220 students.

The head of Evansville Christian Schools, Mike Allen, said they have plans to expand the high school, so they can fit up to 450 students.

Allen said it's amazing to see this vision become a reality.

"I always say there is a difference between school and learning," said Allen. "This is a place that as I see kids walking the halls and interacting with their teachers, interacting with each other, this is a place where we come and learn a lot about not just content but life. That's something that brings life to me and everyone we get to be apart with."

Right now they have grades all the way up to 10th grade, so the first graduating class will be in 2020.

Allen says the high school offers dual-cred classes, AP and honors classes, and is growing their athletic program.

