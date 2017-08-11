Affidavit: Couple slept on animal feces; sweating, mosquito bitten child found nearby

A man and woman are facing charges after police say they were found sleeping on animal feces in an Evansville alley.

According to a police affidavit, officers responded early Thursday evening to an alley in the 1200 block of N. Third St. to check out a report about a man and woman who were unconscious with a stroller nearby.

The officers found 36-year-old Daniel Bridges and 34-year-old Kimberly Jarvis sleeping and yelled for them to wake up. Bridges woke up immediately, but Jarvis, who was sleeping on top of Jarvis, didn't wake up until an officer kicked her foot.

When Jarvis woke up, police say the officers noticed loose burnt marijuana or synthetic marijuana on her hand, which she quickly brushed off.

Bridges and Jarvis were both arrested.

As the officers were placing them into handcuffs, they noticed the pair had been sleeping on what appeared to be animal feces. They say there also was a dead decomposed animal just feet away from where they were passed out.

After arresting Bridges and Jarvis, the officers found the couple's 3-year-old son inside the stroller.

The affidavit says the child was sleeping but was underneath a jacket and sweating profusely in the nearly 90-degree heat. The officers also reported that the boy had been bitten several times by mosquitoes.

Medical crews were called in to check the child out and the Department of Child Services was contacted.

Police say the couple told them they were on their way to a home on N. Third St., but when the officers asked them why they would sleep outside in the heat instead of going to the house "that was literally next door and had air condition," they just said they were resting.

The affidavit says officers also found a small diaper bag in the stroller that had a fanny pack inside containing various pills.

Bridges and Jarvis were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. They are both facing a charge of neglect of a dependent. Jarvis is also facing drug-related charges.

We're told child services placed the couple's son in the care of a family member.

