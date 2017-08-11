Man pistol whipped, robbed at Evansville apartment

A man told police he was pistol whipped at his Evansville apartment.

Police tell us they were called to the Terra Trace Apartments, near Maxwell and Morgan Avenues, around 2:30 Friday morning.

They said a man told them he was pistol whipped and robbed by a suspect who they say don't have a good description of.

Police say the victim told them a man walked into his apartment after his friend who he invited in.

According to police, that suspect got away with a couple hundred dollars and was last seen wearing a face mask and a camouflage hoodie.

An EPD sergeant told us officers and K-9's weren't able to find the victim's friend or the suspect.

Police tell us the victim, who had a cut and possibly a fracture on his cheekbone, refused treatment from paramedics.

