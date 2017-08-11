Henderson Co. homeowner helps catch burglary suspect

Police tell us they were called to the Terra Trace Apartments, near Maxwell and Morgan Avenues, around 2:30 Friday morning.More >>
Police tell us they were called to the Terra Trace Apartments, near Maxwell and Morgan Avenues, around 2:30 Friday morning.More >>
A Henderson man is facing felony charges after authorities say he broke into a home.More >>
A Henderson man is facing felony charges after authorities say he broke into a home.More >>
Almost 150 people packed the Browning Room at Evansville Central Library Thursday for the first seminar of its kind.More >>
Almost 150 people packed the Browning Room at Evansville Central Library Thursday for the first seminar of its kind.More >>
A crash on the southbound lane of the Twin Bridges has caused a major traffic backup.More >>
A crash on the southbound lane of the Twin Bridges has caused a major traffic backup.More >>
A Beaver Dam couple is in the hospital recovering from heroin overdoses. They are also facing a long list of charges, including kidnapping the woman's own father.More >>
A Beaver Dam couple is in the hospital recovering from heroin overdoses. They are also facing a long list of charges, including kidnapping the woman's own father.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.More >>
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>