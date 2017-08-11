Watch now on Sunrise: Not our Walmart, Still no 90's

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WRONG WALMART: A picture of a controversial Walmart display, featuring guns as a back to school item, was first thought to be taken at the west side Evansville store. Now the retailer says it is actually from another store. The photo was tweeted at Walmart Wednesday, and their social media team spent all night responding to outrage. Now, officials tell us that was a misunderstanding between the company and its social media team.

STILL NO 90: We have not hit 90 degrees during the month of August, while three days this month featured high temps only in the 70's. The 90 proof weather will continue through at least early next week. Today we'll have mostly cloudy skies with even chances for showers and storms early then again during the afternoon. The severe weather threat is low but a few strong storms will be possible this afternoon. Byron will have the complete weekend forecast.

So, enjoy your weekend, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.