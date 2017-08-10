Former Bosse Stand Out Erik Bell to transfer to KWC - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Former Bosse Stand Out Erik Bell to transfer to KWC

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Former Bosse Basketball standout Erik Bell announced on Twitter Thursday that he will be transferring from DIII Manchester University to play DII ball at Kentucky Wesleyan University.

In his freshman season with the Spartans Bell had 79 rebounds and averaged 8.8 points per game.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
?

Powered by Frankly