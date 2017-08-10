Freedom sweep series against Evansville

Jordan Kraus threw a complete game, helping the Florence Freedom sweep the Evansville Otters 3-0 in front of 1,685 at Bosse Field Thursday.

Evansville was swept for the third time this season with Schaumburg owning the other two sweeps of the Otters. Evansville has now been held scoreless in the last 20 innings and the Otters have lost six in a row at Bosse Field.

Kraus was dominant in a shutout performance for Florence as he picked up a league-tying ninth win to go along with eight strikeouts.

Florence broke through in the top of the third when Austin Wobrock began the inning with a leadoff single and scored on an RBI double by Garrett Vail. Vail would later score on a Taylor Oldham RBI ground out, giving Florence a 2-0 advantage.

Wobrock also hit an RBI single in the fourth to give the Freedom a 3-0 lead.

Evansville’s Luc Rennie surrendered three runs off six hits with a pair walks in a losing effort. Rennie finished with five strikeouts in six innings on the mound.

The Otters are back at Bosse Field on Friday to begin a weekend series against the Southern Illinois Miners with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Friday is St. Vincent’s Night and the first 500 kids 12 and under will receive bicycle helmets and St. Vincent will also deliver the ceremonial first pitch ball from helicopter before the game.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters