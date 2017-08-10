Sheriff: KY couple locked up woman's father & son inside closet

A Beaver Dam couple is in the hospital recovering from heroin overdoses. They are also facing a long list of charges, including kidnapping the woman's own father.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said Ronald and Emily Herrin tied up Emily's father Ronnie Leach and his son and locked them in a bedroom closet.

The Sheriff's Office said the Herrins then stole Leach's car, some cash, and drove to Indiana to buy heroin.

Leach's father arrived at a house on South Stanley Lane for a visit Thursday morning and found his son and grandson tied up.

They were able to leave and call for help.

Officers found the Herrins unconscious in a locked bedroom with their four small children in the house.

Child protective services has custody of the kids.

