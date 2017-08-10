The Global Leadership Summit continues in Evansville on Friday.

The goal of the event is for people to leave with a better sense of what they can contribute to making their workplace, home, and community better.

The advice mainly comes from world-renowned speakers, but there's also time to break out into small discussion groups.

The Summit is being simulcast live by satellite to 600 locations, including in Evansville at the Old National Events Plaza.

