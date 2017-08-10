Ivy Tech hosts eclipse viewing party

Ivy Tech is planning an eclipse viewing party. It's called "It's a New Day at Ivy Tech."

It will be led by Michael Hosack, the assistant professor of physics there. Students and the public will have the opportunity to learn about the eclipse while they are viewing it.

We're told the event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. with maximum coverage at 1:24 p.m., on Tuesday, August 21.

The viewing party will be on Ivy Tech’s northeast parking lot at the corner of Colonial Avenue and Tremont Road

The event is free and open to the public.

