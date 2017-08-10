WCAC gets new animal rescue and mobile command post trailer

It's the first of its kind in the area and will provide a safe place for animals in disaster situations. Warrick County Animal Control recently got an animal rescue unit and mobile command post trailer.

"It does have air conditioning and heating; it's actually got a full solar package so we can turn on lights even if we don't have a generator there to plug into or run gas with," Animal Control Supervisor Danielle Barnes said.

Warrick County Animal Control and Emergency Management worked together to get the trailer. FEMA and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security made getting it possible with a $60,000 grant.

The trailer holds about 30 animals, with extra room for more cages on the floor.

Animal Control officials said this will really come in handy for the area.

"With several of the hoarding cases that have happened in our area, that is another thing that would be nice is that we could help in those situations," Barnes said.

Although there is no way to actually prepare for a natural disaster, officials have been practicing just in case.

The trailer will be housed in Warrick County. Animal control officials said if need be, it can go anywhere in the state.

"We also are going to be able to use it for a mobile spay and neuter clinic or a vaccination clinic, so we are looking forward to helping the communities in those areas as well," Barnes said.

There are a few more things that need to be done before the trailer is finished. Officials said they need a mini fridge and a few more supplies on the trailer.

It will also eventually travel to events to help educate people about animals in the community.

