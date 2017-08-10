Castle Knights growth in off-season a key to this season

Last season, the Castle football team posted their sixth straight winning campaign and their 9th in the last 10 years.

They finished the season 8-4 falling to Bloomington South in regionals.

This season the Knights are back at it grinding away to continue the Castle winning ways.

This team will look different missing key guys to graduation.

Head Coach of the Knights Doug Hurt recognizes the loss of those very talented players but said the growth he has seen in the off season has been incredible.

