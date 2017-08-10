Otwell Miller Academy students might start classes in local church

Otwell Miller Academy students might be having class in a local church next week

Otwell President Mike Houtsch said classes were supposed to start Wednesday, but parents were notified earlier in the week construction wasn't complete.

Houtsch said they've been doing everything they can to start classes Monday, but even that isn't guaranteed.

He said construction crews are asking for another week, so he's reached out to local churches because classes have to start even if it's not in the new school building.

Houtsch said they can either make those three days up or extend the school year if they have to.

