DUI Blitz kicks off with the message "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'

The Global Leadership Summit continues in Evansville on Friday.More >>
The Global Leadership Summit continues in Evansville on Friday.More >>
Ivy Tech is planning an eclipse viewing party. It's called "It's a New Day at Ivy Tech."More >>
Ivy Tech is planning an eclipse viewing party. It's called "It's a New Day at Ivy Tech."More >>
Labor Day weekend and football Fridays make this one of the deadliest times of the year for drunk driving crashes. That's why local law enforcement kicked off a blitz today, targeting impaired drivers.More >>
Labor Day weekend and football Fridays make this one of the deadliest times of the year for drunk driving crashes. That's why local law enforcement kicked off a blitz today, targeting impaired drivers.More >>
Now, the department is operating with only three full time officers, who work overtime everyday.More >>
Now, the department is operating with only three full time officers, who work overtime everyday.More >>
It's the first of its kind in the area and will provide a safe place for animals in disaster situations. Warrick County Animal Control recently got an animal rescue unit and mobile command post trailer.More >>
It's the first of its kind in the area and will provide a safe place for animals in disaster situations. Warrick County Animal Control recently got an animal rescue unit and mobile command post trailer.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.More >>
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>