Megan's Minute with Otters Pitcher Luc Rennie - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Megan's Minute with Otters Pitcher Luc Rennie

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

This Megan's Minute is with Otters Pitcher Luc Rennie.This season he has a 3.37 ERA.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly