Former Hopkins Co. school site may go to new owner

The site of a former school in Earlington, Kentucky may be donated to a new owner.

This week, the city council took the first steps toward giving it to the Purple Waves Preservation Society.

All of this came after the J.W. Million class reunion group failed to incorporate and ultimately lost their chance to acquire the property.

There is no time line yet on when they'll get the property, but if they decide to back out, the city would re-acquire the land.

J.W. Million was a predominantly black school that closed in the 1960s.

