Officials find opioid contraband stashed in mail

It's the first of its kind in the area and will provide a safe place for animals in disaster situations. Warrick County Animal Control recently got an animal rescue unit and mobile command post trailer.More >>
It's the first of its kind in the area and will provide a safe place for animals in disaster situations. Warrick County Animal Control recently got an animal rescue unit and mobile command post trailer.More >>
Otwell Miller Academy students might be having class in a local church next weekMore >>
Otwell Miller Academy students might be having class in a local church next weekMore >>
The hospital awarded nearly $700,000 in grants for community health programs.More >>
The hospital awarded nearly $700,000 in grants for community health programs.More >>
We've learned the site of a former school in Earlington Kentucky may be donated to a new owner.More >>
We've learned the site of a former school in Earlington Kentucky may be donated to a new owner.More >>
Jail officials said they found an opioid medication stashed inside a card mailed to the facility.More >>
Jail officials said they found an opioid medication stashed inside a card mailed to the facility.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating how a kindergartner was left alone on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating how a kindergartner was left alone on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>