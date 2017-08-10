Officials find opioid contraband stashed in mail

Jail officials said they found an opioid medication stashed inside a card mailed to the facility.

They said the card was made with double stock paper on the front.

It had been taken apart and resealed with a strip of Suboxone placed inside.

Suboxone can be used to treat pain and narcotic addiction.

Officials said it is highly abused and can be deadly in high doses.

Jail officials said this is just one of the many reasons they have so many restrictions on what can be dropped off and sent to inmates.

