Gibson Co. local catches bobcat on camera

Bobcats are nothing new to Gibson County, but one was recently caught on camera in the daytime.

Mike Sullivan took a video August 1 at his home near the river in Hazelton.

It's been viewed several hundred times on social media.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, Bobcats are the only resident native wildcat in Indiana.

They have been reported in 68 counties but are more common in southern Indiana

