Local university faculty members learn about workforce trends through bus tour

Faculty members from USI, UE, and Ivy Tech spent their day on a tour.

It was all part of the 12th annual 'USI Day on the Bus' event.

Around 50 staff members from the three colleges got to learn about workforce trends in the region by visiting Accuride, Traylor Brothers, and Berry global.

Each company gave a tour of its facility as well as a presentation on what they do and the profile of their workforce.

After the tour, they got together to discuss everything they experienced.

