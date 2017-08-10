Semi driver appears in court for deadly Gibson Co. crash

We have an update on a deadly crash out of Gibson County.

The driver, 66-year-old Kent Hayenga of Iowa, was in court on Wednesday with three private defense attorneys

The crash happened May 6 on Highway 41 near County Road 100 West.

Devin Cyr, 20, of Remington, Indiana was killed.

Troopers said Hayenga was driving a semi, failed to stop, and crashed into two cars.

His charges include manslaughter, reckless homicide, reckless driving, failing to comply with safety regulations, and exceeding the weight limit.

He's due back in court in Gibson County on October 9.

