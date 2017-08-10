Expansion project to help flow of traffic in Newburgh in progression

The driver, 66-year-old Kent Hayenga of Iowa, was in court on Wednesday with three private defense attorneysMore >>
The driver, 66-year-old Kent Hayenga of Iowa, was in court on Wednesday with three private defense attorneysMore >>
We have breaking news out of Evansville.More >>
We have breaking news out of Evansville.More >>
Crews are working on adding sidewalks and widening portions of the road from Bell Road to just east of Lenn Road.More >>
Crews are working on adding sidewalks and widening portions of the road from Bell Road to just east of Lenn Road.More >>
The countdown is on for the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse.More >>
The countdown is on for the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse.More >>
A Madisonville man is in jail after what police are calling a case of domestic violence.More >>
A Madisonville man is in jail after what police are calling a case of domestic violence.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating how a kindergartner was left alone on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating how a kindergartner was left alone on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>