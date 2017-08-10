Expansion project to help flow of traffic in Newburgh in progression

Crews are working on adding sidewalks and widening portions of the road from Bell Road to just east of Lenn Road (WFIE)

We have an update on major construction on Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh.

Crews are working on adding sidewalks and widening portions of the road from Bell Road to just east of Lenn Road.

The road is torn up on Lincoln Avenue as crews are doing some major reconstruction to portions of it.

This is all part of a multiphase project to help with the flow of traffic in the area.

As for phase three, crews are installing storm sewers, putting in sidewalks on both sides of the road, and reconstructing driveways from Bell Road to just east of Lenn Road.

Officials said a bike path will also be put in.

According to the project website, the next phase will include installing driveways, sidewalk, and sod.

Neighbors in the area said, in the end, it will be worth it.

According to the project website, the completion date is set for the end of July next year.

