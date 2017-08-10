Hopkins Co. EMA preps for solar eclipse

The countdown is on for the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse.

Parts of Western Kentucky will be in the path of totality. That means tens of thousands of people are headed that way.

Hopkins County EMA officials said they expect anywhere from 20 to 25,000 people in Madisonville for the eclipse, and they have been preparing for over a year.

One major concern officials have is dangerous road congestion when that many people are using the same roads.

Police, deputies, and state troopers will be in charge of keeping roads clear so if an emergency response unit needs to get to a scene, there's a straight path for them.

EMA Director Frank Wright said he's taking every measure to keep response times down.

"We're looking at more of a staging ground for the eclipse even though it is visible from here," Wright told us. "We're going to treat this as another event except we're going to have a larger crowd."

An event this size also requires more manpower than usual, so volunteers have stepped up to help out law enforcement, fire fighters, and EMA throughout the eclipse weekend.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.