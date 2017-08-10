Gibson Co. school sees record numbers as kids head back to class

More Tri-State students teachers headed back to class Thursday morning and one Gibson County school saw record numbers of kids walk through their front doors.

Gibson Southern High School Principal Scott Reid tells us they'll see the largest freshman class he's seen in his years at the school, about 210 students,

and, in all, 700 students will fill up their classrooms this fall.

"We also feel here at Gibson Southern that we have really great kids and families that value education," Reid said. "I think you see an influx of non-resident students wanting to come in because they do feel like we provide them from the social to the academic to the athletic and all points in between, what people are looking for in an overall school experience."

South Gibson students will also be joining 14 News this fall for our third season of Sunrise School Spirit.

It's a massive canned food drive where we partner with the Tri-State Food Bank and local schools for a fun competition to benefit local communities.

