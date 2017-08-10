Commission votes to terminate EFD firefighter who had been charged with rape

The Evansville Fire Merit Commission voted unanimously to terminate an Evansville firefighter who had been charged with rape.

After a special meeting Thursday morning, the commission voted 5 to 0 to terminate Michael Loveless.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville firefighter reaches plea deal during day two of rape trial]

Loveless was on trial for rape, criminal confinement, intimidation, and battery. He pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness and his other charges were dropped.

Loveless had been on non-paid administrative leave since last year.

We had a crew at the hearing and we'll have more about it tonight on 14 News.

