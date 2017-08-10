Union Co. extends free breakfast & lunch to high school students

Walmart is apologizing for a gun display at one of their stores.More >>
Union county students are back in the classroom, but now the high school is offering something for their students before that first bell rings, a free breakfast.More >>
More Tri-State students teachers headed back to class Thursday.More >>
After a special meeting Thursday morning, the commission voted 5 to 0 to terminate Michael Loveless.More >>
The man told police he was walking home on Lombard Avenue near Monroe Street. That's when he says two men, who he claims he didn't know, stopped him.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
