Walmart officials say 'back-to-school' gun display not at Evansville location

Walmart is apologizing for a display.

It appears to market guns as back-to-school items. 

Several people posted this picture of a sign over a gun case.

The display read: “Own The School Year Like A Hero.”

The company's Twitter identified the store as the West Side Evansville location. 

We heard back from Walmart officials who say this did not happen at the Evansville store.

Walmart responded and condemned the display, calling it "truly awful" in a statement.

A spokesperson said Wednesday the sign would be removed. 

Officials sent us this statement:

"What’s seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores. We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened."

