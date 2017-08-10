Walmart officials say 'back-to-school' gun display not at Evansville location

Walmart is apologizing for a display.

It appears to market guns as back-to-school items.

Several people posted this picture of a sign over a gun case.

The display read: “Own The School Year Like A Hero.”

The company's Twitter identified the store as the West Side Evansville location.

Good question. This was Store #1341. I hope this helps, Jared and we want you to know we are truly sorry for this. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

We heard back from Walmart officials who say this did not happen at the Evansville store.

Walmart responded and condemned the display, calling it "truly awful" in a statement.

A spokesperson said Wednesday the sign would be removed.

Officials sent us this statement:

"What’s seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores. We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened."

