Walmart apologizes for 'back-to-school' gun display at Evansville location

Walmart is apologizing for a display at one of its Evansville locations.More >>
Walmart is apologizing for a display at one of its Evansville locations.More >>
The man told police he was walking home on Lombard Avenue near Monroe Street. That's when he says two men, who he claims he didn't know, stopped him.More >>
The man told police he was walking home on Lombard Avenue near Monroe Street. That's when he says two men, who he claims he didn't know, stopped him.More >>
School districts starting classes Thursday included Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools, Muhlenberg County Schools Mount Vernon, Holy Cross Catholic School in Fort Branch.More >>
School districts starting classes Thursday included Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools, Muhlenberg County Schools Mount Vernon, Holy Cross Catholic School in Fort Branch.More >>
The vote is in. More than 7,000 drivers in a Warrick County town will soon have to pay more at the BMV.More >>
The vote is in. More than 7,000 drivers in a Warrick County town will soon have to pay more at the BMV.More >>
Locals who were looking for fun, filling food after a long first day of school got it. The first ever west side food truck festival took place on Wednesday.More >>
Locals who were looking for fun, filling food after a long first day of school got it. The first ever west side food truck festival took place on Wednesday.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Kentucky man and his transgender wife are suing Amazon, alleging that they endured sustained discrimination and harassment during a year as co-workers at an Amazon warehouse in northern Kentucky.More >>
A Kentucky man and his transgender wife are suing Amazon, alleging that they endured sustained discrimination and harassment during a year as co-workers at an Amazon warehouse in northern Kentucky.More >>