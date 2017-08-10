Walmart apologizes for 'back-to-school' gun display

Walmart is apologizing for a display.

It appears to market guns as back-to-school items.

Several people posted this picture of a sign over a gun case.

The display read: “Own The School Year Like A Hero.”

The company's Twitter identified the store as the West Side Evansville location.

Good question. This was Store #1341. I hope this helps, Jared and we want you to know we are truly sorry for this. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Walmart responded and condemned the display, calling it "truly awful" in a statement.

A spokesperson said Wednesday the sign would be removed.

We reached out to Walmart to confirm the information in their tweet about the Evansville store.

They replied with this statement, but did not answer if it was indeed the Evansville store:

"What’s seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores. We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.