More Tri-State students head back to class Thursday

More Tri-State students and teachers are heading back to class Thursday.

School districts starting classes Thursday include Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools, Muhlenberg County Schools Mount Vernon, Holy Cross Catholic School in Fort Branch.

Union County and Southern Gibson School Corporation also start their school year Thursday.

Hillary Simon was in Union County and Lauren Artino was in Gibson County for 14 News Sunrise. They'll have more about the first day back for those two school districts later today on 14 News.

