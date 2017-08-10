Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

A man showed up at an Evansville hospital's emergency room with a gunshot wound just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

The man told police he was walking home on Lombard Avenue near Monroe Street. That's when he says two men, who he claims he didn't know, stopped him.

The victim says then, the pair said something to him, and then took out a gun and fired.

He said he didn't know why he was shot.

Police are investigating.

So far, no one has been arrested.

