Watch now on Sunrise: Overnight Shooting, More Back to School Live! When will we see 90?

School districts starting classes Thursday included Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools, Muhlenberg County Schools Mount Vernon, Holy Cross Catholic School in Fort Branch.More >>
School districts starting classes Thursday included Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools, Muhlenberg County Schools Mount Vernon, Holy Cross Catholic School in Fort Branch.More >>
The man told police he was walking home on Lombard Avenue near Monroe Street. That's when he says two men, who he claims he didn't know, stopped him.More >>
The man told police he was walking home on Lombard Avenue near Monroe Street. That's when he says two men, who he claims he didn't know, stopped him.More >>
The vote is in. More than 7,000 drivers in a Warrick County town will soon have to pay more at the BMV.More >>
The vote is in. More than 7,000 drivers in a Warrick County town will soon have to pay more at the BMV.More >>
Locals who were looking for fun, filling food after a long first day of school got it. The first ever west side food truck festival took place on Wednesday.More >>
Locals who were looking for fun, filling food after a long first day of school got it. The first ever west side food truck festival took place on Wednesday.More >>
The sky isn't the only thing going dark for the eclipse.More >>
The sky isn't the only thing going dark for the eclipse.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
This list will be updated when we receive notification from individual schools.More >>
This list will be updated when we receive notification from individual schools.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
A social media post about a local woman being the victim of road rage is receiving a lot of attention.More >>
A social media post about a local woman being the victim of road rage is receiving a lot of attention.More >>
A 44-year-old law school student appeared in court for urinating on a 10-year-old girl and her parents at a Metallica concert.More >>
A 44-year-old law school student appeared in court for urinating on a 10-year-old girl and her parents at a Metallica concert.More >>