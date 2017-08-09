RECAP: Nunn impresses but Otters blanked by Freedom

The Evansville Otters had an impressive pitching debut from Chris Nunn but the offense struggled as the Florence Freedom won 3-0 in front of 1,201 at Bosse Field Wednesday.

After the first two batters he faced reached base, Nunn regrouped to strike out the next seven in a row. Through three innings, Nunn had eight strikeouts.

Florence did get to Nunn in the third when Daniel Fraga hit an infield single and advanced to second after miscommunication in the field by Evansville.

With Taylor Oldham at the plate, Nunn attempted to pick off Fraga but the throw went to the outfield, allowing Fraga to advance to third. Oldham then delivered with an RBI single to give Florence a 1-0 lead.

Florence doubled the lead in the fifth when Fraga reached base after being hit by a pitch and he scored on an Andrew Godbold RBI ground out.

Ozzy Braff led off the seventh with a walk and later in the inning, Godbold hit an RBI double to give Florence a 3-0 advantage.

Nunn was handed the loss, allowing two runs-one earned-off three hits with a pair of walks in his debut after signing with the team earlier in the afternoon. The former Brewers’ farmhand struck out nine batters in five innings.

Cody Gray earned his eighth win for Florence, striking out 11 batters in seven innings. Pete Perez got the save, pitching a scoreless ninth.

The loss is Evansville’s fifth in a row at Bosse Field.

Florence and Evansville finish the series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. on Bud Light Thirsty Thursday presented by Working Distributors with 16 oz. drafts are $2 and 32 oz. drafts are $4.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters