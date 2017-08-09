Boonville city council passes final reading on Wheel Tax

Boonville city council passed the final reading of the proposed Wheel Tax ordinance on Wednesday.

The vote is in. More than 7,000 drivers in a Warrick County town will soon have to pay more at the BMV.

It's called the Wheel Tax and everyone who owns a car and lives in the Boonville city limits will now pay extra on their yearly vehicle registration fees.

"We had no money before to do this, so I mean we're tickled and looking forward to the progress we can make on this," said Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt after the final vote on Wednesday.

Officials want to use the tax to build new sidewalks. You'll start seeing those higher registration fees starting in January 2018.

We checked out the condition of sidewalks around town, and found out near Loge School there were few if any, sidewalks at all.

"I want to see a good, clean city with nice streets that are paved and be able to have sidewalks instead of bricks scattered all over the side of the sidewalks where people can walk down," said Mayor Wyatt.

Here's what to expect with the new tax: everyone who owns a car will pay $25 extra on their vehicle registration fee. $15 extra for motorcycles, and $7.50 for trailers and semi-trucks.

It'll bring in over $158,000 to improve safety around schools and build ADA compliant sidewalks.

Boonville students we caught up with who walking to school said they're looking forward to seeing things in better shape.

"The sidewalks are messed up like, I can't even ride my bike on it," said one teen.

"There's so much foot traffic, and I have to walk to school every day. I don't have a luxury of a bus or a car," said another Boonville High School student.

City leaders told 14 News the council will create a new sidewalk fund next council meeting to set aside the money.

